Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $114.38

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.38, but opened at $117.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 3,025 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

