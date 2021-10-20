Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $20.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 2,146 shares changing hands.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

