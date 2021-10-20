United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $22.11

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.11, but opened at $21.27. United States Steel shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 503,480 shares changing hands.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

