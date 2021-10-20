DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Up 6.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71. 7,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $1,366,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,404,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

