DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Up 6.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71. 7,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $1,366,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,404,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.