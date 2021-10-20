Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew W. Schuyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

