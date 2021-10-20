Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

