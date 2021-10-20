Richard I. Goldstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard I. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00.

Shares of RADI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

