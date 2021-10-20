Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.60.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $339.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.39. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.