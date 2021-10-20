Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 9,400 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $197,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $527.16 million, a P/E ratio of -220.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

