Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 17.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

