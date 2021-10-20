45,038 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

