12,493 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

