The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 503 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Meritor worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Meritor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.