The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,134 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

