The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

