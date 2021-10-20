The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,249 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

