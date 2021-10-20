Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Energy Fuels worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

