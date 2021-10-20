$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $15.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $17.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $83.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.71 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

