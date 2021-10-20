Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $159,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,408 shares of company stock worth $6,023,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

