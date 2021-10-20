South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday.

Get South32 alerts:

LON S32 opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a PE ratio of -70.50. South32 has a one year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 215.12 ($2.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.