Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Rises By 29.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Shares of VIVEF stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.