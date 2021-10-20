Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.75

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 21059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 15.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 36.1% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 39.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.