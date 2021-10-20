Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 146.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of SUMO opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.71. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,575 shares of company stock worth $1,959,490. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

