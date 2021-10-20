MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.28

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $16.69. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 21,656 shares traded.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

