Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $6.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the highest is $6.76 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $26.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.06 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,009,394 shares of company stock worth $122,793,850. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

