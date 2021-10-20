Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.83.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

