$836.86 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $836.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $831.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $843.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.