Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

BSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of £185.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

