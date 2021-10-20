Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Brightcove worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

