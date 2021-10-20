Deutsche Bank AG Sells 208 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,962,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 897.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 20,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

