Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

