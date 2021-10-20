Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,852,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.