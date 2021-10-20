Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

