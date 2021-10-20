Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 809,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,133,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $3,956,000.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24.

