Citigroup Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $147.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.43.

