Citigroup Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of TBPH opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

