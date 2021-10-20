Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,895 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 1,293.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOK opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

