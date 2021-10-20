Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $395.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

