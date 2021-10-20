Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

