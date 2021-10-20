Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 3,238.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.