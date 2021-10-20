Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stoneridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

