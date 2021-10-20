KeyCorp Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.