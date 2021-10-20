Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $360.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Cowen from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.56.

TEAM opened at $410.46 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average is $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of -146.59, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

