Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

