Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.