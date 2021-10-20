Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. It is gearing up for international expansion as well, especially in the faster growing emerging markets. Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives, including streamlining of menu innovation and advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, the company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive and easing of capacity restrictions. However, the company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the pandemic and economy. Notably, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analyst's concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

EAT stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

