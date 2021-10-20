Craig Donato Sells 12,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

