Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 267,245 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.43, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

