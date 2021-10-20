Jeff Lawson Sells 14,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

