Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,650 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $292.34 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

