Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,650 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $292.34 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.